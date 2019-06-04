|
|
May 28, 1929 - May 25, 2019
Harvey Junior Davis (Dave), 89, passed away on May 25, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on May 28, 1929, in Black Oak, Arkansas. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Mary Jane Davis, daughter, Judy Ann, and son, Kenneth Wayne.
He is survived by his sons: Dean (Vicky) and Billy; daughter, Patty (Ed); 6 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
Harvey was proud to serve his country in the Army Air Corps in 1946. His Air Force career also led him to tours in Germany, England, Taiwan, Turkey and Newfoundland, as well as many stateside assignments as part of the Security Service. After 27 years of devoted service, Harvey retired as a Master Sergeant in 1973.
Visitation will be held at Castle Ridge Mortuary on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. (open to all).
A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Mass and Funeral Services will be held at Saint Vincent De Paul Catholic Church on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 12:00 p.m.
Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on June 4, 2019