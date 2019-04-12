|
June 29, 1931 - April 10, 2019
Harvey Lee Kunze, PE, RPLS, age 87 of La Coste, passed into the arms of his Savior and his beloved Norene peacefully on April 10, 2019. Harvey Lee was born on June 29, 1931 in La Coste to George and Emma Geiger Kunze. He was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 52 years, Norene Mangold Kunze; parents; in-laws, Norvel and Ruby Mangold; brothers, George Jr. and Eldrich and infant brother. Survivors: sons, George (Sandra), Karl, and Kurt (Cynthia) Kunze; grand- children, Shannah (Justin) Mills, Emery (Andrew) Wilkerson, and Eric Kunze and his sister, Lillian Pittman. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hondo active member and Sunday school leader until he was unable to drive. Harvey Lee served his country in the US Navy from 1951 to 1953 and a proud Korean War Veteran. He was a member of the Hermann Son's Life, Medina Valley VFW #8134 and American Legion Weiss- Wurzbach Post #460. He worked in the civil engineering and surveying field in San Antonio and the surrounding counties until he no longer was able to due to ailing health.
Visitation: Fri., Apr. 12th from 4-8 pm at Tondre- Guinn Funeral Home, with Prayer and Scripture Readings at 7 pm. Private family interment.
Arrangements by Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home. www.tondre-guinn.com
Published in Express-News on Apr. 12, 2019