COLONEL HARVEY LYNN JOHNSON
1939 - 2020
Colonel Harvey Lynn Johnson, 80, passed away on March 18, 2020 in Live Oak, Texas.

He was born on September 4, 1939 in Waco, Texas to Harvey H. and Martha (Jenkins) Johnson. Harvey graduated from Waco High School, earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Southwest Texas State Teachers College (now Texas State University), and pursued graduate studies in Political Science at Auburn University and Mathematics at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. While attending Southwest Texas, he met and married the love of his life, Carol Vivian Pegg. Together they were the parents of two children, Brian and Jennifer.

Immediately following his graduation, Harvey entered the United States Air Force, and spent the next 30 years serving his nation. Harvey's devotion to his Air Force family was only exceeded by his love for his Savior and his family. After his retirement, Harvey taught mathematics to numerous college students and served the Live Oak community on the Planning Commission.

Harvey was preceded in death by his true love and wife of 58 years, Carol; his amazing son, Brian; his parents, Harvey H. and Martha Lou Johnson and his sister, La Dean Buchanan.

He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Keith) Dastur, Cascade, Colorado; daughter-in-law, Lisa Johnson, Arlington; granddaughter, Abigail Dastur, San Antonio; grandsons, Grant Dastur, Galveston, and Logan and Connor Johnson, Arlington.

Graveside services were held on April 11, 2020 for immediate family only, at San Geronimo Cemetery in Seguin, Texas. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Colonel Harvey L. Johnson, in honor of his military service, had a flag folding ceremony performed by his grandson, Midshipman Grant Johnson Dastur and Seaman Morgan Lynn Meadows.

A celebration of his life is planned when the bluebonnets bloom in Spring of 2021.




Published in Express-News on Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Goetz Funeral Home
713 North Austin Street
Seguin, TX 78155
8303792313
