1/1
HARVEY M. BOECK
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HARVEY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Harvey M. Boeck passed away peacefully at home on November 1, 2020 at the age of 73. He was born December 30, 1946 to Walter and Arline H. (Hoffmann) Boeck who precede him in death. He honorably served in the Army during Vietnam from 1966-1967. He worked for Southern Pacific Railroad for 32 years and retired in 2006. Harvey was a proud lifetime member of the Mesquite Traildrivers since 1989. After retiring he loved spending his time farming, cutting and bailing hay and raising cattle. Throughout these years he made so many lifelong friends & he will be dearly missed!

He is survived by his wife Teresa (Jagge) Boeck of Converse; sons Walter "Wally" (Clarine), Walker (Jennifer) Boeck; grandchildren, Blake, Cole, Bethany and Caleb "CJ" Boeck; sister Gladys Sturdevant (Jay); sister in law Pamela Jagge-Foley (Matt); numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and countless friends.

Visitation will be held at Finch Funeral Chapel, Thursday November 5, 2020 from

5:00-8:00 pm.

A graveside service will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10:45 am at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Father Kevin Ryan will

officiate.

A reception will follow at

Mesquite Hall in Adkins.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Finch Funeral Chapel - La Vernia
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Graveside service
10:45 AM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Finch Funeral Chapel - La Vernia
13767 Hwy 87
La Vernia, TX 78121
(830)779-1090
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Finch Funeral Chapel - La Vernia

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved