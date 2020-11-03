Harvey M. Boeck passed away peacefully at home on November 1, 2020 at the age of 73. He was born December 30, 1946 to Walter and Arline H. (Hoffmann) Boeck who precede him in death. He honorably served in the Army during Vietnam from 1966-1967. He worked for Southern Pacific Railroad for 32 years and retired in 2006. Harvey was a proud lifetime member of the Mesquite Traildrivers since 1989. After retiring he loved spending his time farming, cutting and bailing hay and raising cattle. Throughout these years he made so many lifelong friends & he will be dearly missed!

He is survived by his wife Teresa (Jagge) Boeck of Converse; sons Walter "Wally" (Clarine), Walker (Jennifer) Boeck; grandchildren, Blake, Cole, Bethany and Caleb "CJ" Boeck; sister Gladys Sturdevant (Jay); sister in law Pamela Jagge-Foley (Matt); numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and countless friends.

Visitation will be held at Finch Funeral Chapel, Thursday November 5, 2020 from

5:00-8:00 pm.

A graveside service will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10:45 am at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Father Kevin Ryan will

officiate.

A reception will follow at

Mesquite Hall in Adkins.