Lewis Funeral Home - San Antonio
811 South W.W. White Road
San Antonio, TX 78220
(210) 227-7281
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Home - San Antonio
811 South W.W. White Road
San Antonio, TX 78220
Funeral
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
3310 East Commerce Street
San Antonio, TX
Hazel Calhoun Hays


1928 - 2019
Hazel Calhoun Hays Obituary
March 23, 1928 - May 3, 2019
Hazel Hays was born in Monroe, Louisiana to George and Lilla Calhoun.

Hazel is survived by her three children William 'Billy' Hays, III - Dallas, Texas; Dr. Barrett Hays (Gretta) - Tucson, Arizona; and Karen Hays, San Antonio, Texas; her niece, whom she raised Rosalynd Calhoun - Houston, Texas. She is also survived by her three remaining siblings: Thomas Aaron 'Jack' Calhoun - Texas City, Texas; Mary Etta Calhoun Toliver - LaMarque, Texas; and Richard Edwin 'Ed' Calhoun (Avis) - San Antonio, Texas; her sister-in-law Lucille Calhoun - San Antonio, Texas; four grandchildren, RoShana Adamson; Christopher Thomas (Keri); Leanna H. Hays; India Elizabeth Hays; and six great grandchildren: Addison, Quinn, & Oliver Thomas; Raven, Jadyn and Quinn Adamson and other nieces and nephews.

Services will be as follow: Visitation- Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 5 pm to 8 pm at Lewis Funeral Home, 811 S. W.W. White Road, San Antonio, TX.

Funeral - Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11 am, Second Baptist Church, 3310 East Commerce Street, San Antonio, TX.
Published in Express-News on May 16, 2019
