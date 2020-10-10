Hazel Lee Bernhard went home to the Lord on October 3, 2020, at the age of 92. Hazel was a thoughtful, considerate individual who enjoyed helping others. She was very outgoing and loved everybody. She will be remembered for her positive attitude, her marvelous sense of humor, and her generosity to those in need.

Hazel was born on January 7, 1928, as one of seven children to Luke Brite Collins and Benjamin Collins, Sr. Throughout her life, she was very active in her church and community. She was a member of St. Leo's Catholic Church, where she previously served as a member of the Parish Council, a member of the Altar Society, and coordinator of the Meals on Wheels program. After retiring at age 54 from AT&T, where she started working at age 18, Hazel stayed involved with the Alamo Chapter of the Telephone Pioneers, including a term as president. In her retirement, Hazel was particularly active in volunteering with the San Antonio Police Department in various capacities. She was a president of the Southside Neighbors Against Crime, an alumna of the Citizen Police Academy, a member of the Volunteers in Policing Program, and a unit leader in her neighborhood Cellular on Patrol program.

Hazel was preceded in death by her husband Charles Robert Bernhard, her mother Luke Brite Collins and father Benjamin Collins, Sr.; brothers Benjamin F. Collins, Jr., David Collins, and Morris Collins; sisters Irene Bowen, Cleo Collins, and Maxine Smith; and nephew Roger Dale Collins. She is survived by nephews Martin and Michael Collins of San Antonio, Jeff Smith of Lytle, and Benjamin F. Collins III of Houston; nieces Maxine Collins and Hazel Lee Collins of Houston and Kathy Jo Clark of Pasadena, Texas; and many great-nephews and nieces.

On Thursday, October 15, visitation will be held beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed by a Rosary Service at 6:30 p.m., at Mission Park Funeral Chapel South, 1700 S.E. Military Dr., in San Antonio.

Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Friday, October 16, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 4415 S. Flores St. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery and Mausoleum, 17501 Nacogdoches.

The family appreciates all the kindness shown to Hazel and particularly thanks the loving care provided by R&R Home Caregivers, Arden Courts, and St. Gabriel's Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Hazel's name to a charity of the giver's choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Mission Park Funeral Chapel South.