HAZEL LEE BERNHARD
Published in Southside Reporter on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
05:30 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
OCT
15
Rosary
06:30 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
OCT
16
Service
10:00 AM
St. Leo the Great Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
October 13, 2020
Ahh Hazel, I will recall her and love her so well! We had many opportunities with Telephone Pioneers and activities. Also Bell many departures together. I learned it much at the Company. Rest In Peace.
Nancy Jeffreys
Significant Other
October 13, 2020
To the Family...She was quite the Lady! I loved and admired Hazel and she had been on my heart and mind this weekend and now I know why. She was my mentor and friend as trainers and I learned so much from her. I have many cherished memories of our times together. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Maxine Derry
Coworker
October 10, 2020
I do remember her very well. She was a trainer throughout my career. At the end of our class we went to Los Patios where we had a most enjoyable afternoon. Ms. Bernhard was very kind and a joy to know.
May she R.I.P.
Ingrid J Mitchell
Coworker
