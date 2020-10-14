Ahh Hazel, I will recall her and love her so well! We had many opportunities with Telephone Pioneers and activities. Also Bell many departures together. I learned it much at the Company. Rest In Peace.
Nancy Jeffreys
Significant Other
October 13, 2020
To the Family...She was quite the Lady! I loved and admired Hazel and she had been on my heart and mind this weekend and now I know why. She was my mentor and friend as trainers and I learned so much from her. I have many cherished memories of our times together. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Maxine Derry
Coworker
October 10, 2020
I do remember her very well. She was a trainer throughout my career. At the end of our class we went to Los Patios where we had a most enjoyable afternoon. Ms. Bernhard was very kind and a joy to know. May she R.I.P.
Ingrid J Mitchell
Coworker
