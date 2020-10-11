Hazel M. Tillson, 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 2, 2020.The youngest daughter of Frank Eugene and Margaret Alice de Sousa, Hazel was born on August 7, 1929 in Georgetown, British Guiana. She shared so many entertaining stories of her adventures growing up in a British colony located in tropics.

She met her future husband, James Tillson, in Barbados and they married in 1951. Jim and Hazel settled in San Antonio and raised their two children, Jim and Beverly. After a 37 year marriage, Jim died in January of 1988. Today, Hazel is survived by her son, Jim, his daughter Erica and his granddaughter Penelope and her daughter, Beverly and spouse David Wong and their daughter, Alana.

Always busy, Hazel never met a project she didn't like. She enjoyed decorating her homes and always created a space of beauty and comfort. Hazel was active for many years at our long-time family parish, St. Paul's Episcopal Church. In 1980, she and Jim moved, house and all, to a new location in San Antonio which required cutting the house in to two pieces.

Hazel also had many interesting and varied jobs which included interior design and radio personality. In 1970, Hazel became an entry level employee for special activities with the San Antonio Parks & Recreation Department. She retired 23 years later as the Superintendent of Cultural Affairs.

Hazel's creativity and energy proved to be a perfect match for coordinating and elevating a wide-variety of large and small events from the city recreation centers to Brown Bag Days with free music in downtown parks, Fandango, celebrating folkloric dance at the Arneson River Theater, and Our Part of Town talent shows in council districts, all of which were designed to enhance the pleasure of living in San Antonio. Hazel organized the musical entertainment for visiting dignitaries including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, the King and Queen of Spain, and other heads of state. Hazel also volunteered her support to several worthy causes including the Texas Society to Prevent Blindness and the Youth Orchestras of San Antonio.

Hazel had a keen ability to inspire local business and community leaders to work with her to realize her vision of offering free and high-quality arts, dance and music to the people of San Antonio, a city she truly loved. Selected as the 1976 Outstanding Woman in the category of the Arts, Hazel was also inducted in to the San Antonio Women's Hall of Fame in 1990 for Public Service. She even became an honorary member of the Musicians Society of San Antonio Local 23.

Upon her retirement, Hazel continued her artistic endeavors by joining the San Antonio Calligraphers Guild. This pursuit of beautiful writing resulted in new friends and many hours of enjoyment. Among her many admirable qualities, we treasure Hazel's true spirit of generosity, giving 110% for everything she did and her desire to make people happy. We have so many heart-warming memories and she will be missed.

Our family is so grateful to the dedicated teams at VITAS Hospice and Alpha Senior Care Home. The care Hazel received went above and beyond and we are thankful to have had such peace of mind.

Due to COVID19, a private interment is planned at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

