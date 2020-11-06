On Thursday, October 15, 2020, H.D. "Curly" Johnson, loving father, husband, and community leader, passed away at the age of 86. Curly was born on July 2, 1934 in Shawnee, OK to Frank and Pauline (Cathey) Johnson. He was the past owner and operator of Mr. Rooter, Sears Plumbing, and Curly's All Pro Plumbing in San Antonio and Houston. On July 30,1954, he married Helen Chitturm. Together they raised two daughters, Cathey and Jennifer. Curly had a great zest for life and laughed freely at himself and the world around him. He was an entrepreneur at heart, and a business leader that freely offered help and advice to others. Curly worked hard, but always valued friendship and faith above all else. He worked with state government leaders on tort reform and plumbing code improvement. Quick with a joke and a word of encouragement, as well as a kind and compassionate spirit, Curly left a positive impression on everyone he met. Curly was the past Vice President of the San Antonio Apartment Association. He was active in The Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, serving on the Board of Directors, and as Small Business Leader of the Year,1987. He was very active in education and improvement of the plumbing profession, and devoted much of his time in service to state and local plumbing associations. Curly volunteered on Shearer Hills Baptist Church's finance and building committees and also served on Villa del Sol Condominium Board for over 20 years.

Curly was preceded in death by his loving wife, Helen, of 64 years. His sister, Nomah Lee Trachsel and his parents preceded Curly in death.

He is survived by his twin sister, Irma Jean Sparks, his sister-in-law Mary Sue Dutton, and his daughters Cathey Randolph and Jennifer MCGowan.

He loved and doted on his grandchildren, Jason Randolph, Amanda Randolph, and her husband Johan Allgulander. Curly was also blessed with numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.at Shearer Hills Baptist Church, 12615 San Pedro Avenue San Antonio, TX 78216.