November 25, 1971 - May 7, 2019

Heather Evelyn Smith O'Gorman, age 47, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 in San Antonio. She was born on November 25, 1971 in Austin, Texas to Pamela Bledsoe and Dan Smith. Heather earned her degree in Civil Engineering at UTSA and married her husband, Shawn, in 1996. While she was a loving wife and successful engineer, she was a dedicated mother to Shawn, Jr. (13) and Hailey (12) and spent much of her time as a football mom, cheer mom, wrestling mom, and any other activity in which her children were involved. She also cared for her stepfather, Bob Toth, living with Alzheimer's. She was preceded in death by both parents. Heather is survived by her husband, Shawn; son, Shawn, Jr.; daughter, Hailey; stepfather Rod Nelson; brother, Danny Smith; in-laws, Jason O'Gorman and Carol Grothues; and niece, Carly O'Gorman. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North .

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , Capital of Texas Chapter (alz.org/donate). You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com

