Hector Ariel Valadez


1940 - 2020
Hector Ariel Valadez, born on November 29, 1940, beloved husband to Sylvia J. Valadez for 58 years, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2020, at the age of 79. He was surrounded by the ones he laughed with, lived for, and dearly loved. Hector is preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Petra Valadez; brother Augustin Valadez; sister-in-law, Teresa Valadez. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia J. Valadez; children, Patricia J. Valadez (Jaime), Jose A. Valadez (Nancy), Sylvia Valadez Castillo and Julie Anna Valadez; grandchildren; Jeffrey, Alfredo (AJ), Jonathan, Kaila, Summer, Elliana, Anthony, Gracie, Ryan and Renee. Great grandchildren; Autumn, Jaydon, Joseph and Ivy. Siblings; Jose Valadez (Angela), Maria Ellena Lopez (Rey), and Ruben Valadez (Nancy). Followed by numerous nieces, nephews and friends that loved him dearly. Hector was an incredibly intelligent and loving man that proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He retired from the civil service, was an avid golfer, excellent at Keno, and as an accomplished song writer, was inducted into the Tejano Music Hall of Fame. Hector will always be known for his welcoming nature and the love he had for his family and friends. He is, and will forever remain, the "Lone Star" of the family. Hector will be eternally missed, but never forgotten. His visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home, 226 Cupples Rd. San Antonio, Texas 78237 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. with a rosary service to be recited at 7:00 p.m. On Thursday, January 23, 2020 the mass of resurrection will take place at St. Leos catholic Church at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 19, 2020
