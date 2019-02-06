Home

Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
(210) 226-7201
Hector Garza
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Prince of Peace
7893 Grissom Rd.
11/10/1935 - 02/02/2019
Hector E. Garza passed away peacefully on February 2, 2019. He was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas on November 10, 1935 to his parents, Teodoro and Eufemia Garza. Hector was deeply loved, forever and always, by all who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Esther L. Garza; his parents, Teodoro and Eufemia; and his brothers, Candelario and Raul Garza.

He is survived by his son, Hector Luis Garza (Oralia); his daughter, Sylvia Collazo (Leandro); his grandchildren, Cristina Martinez, Lauren Villalba, Brandon Garza, and Hector T. III; numerous great-grandchildren; his sisters, Amelia Garza and Ora Garza; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 7th 2019 from 4 PM to 9 PM at Roy Akers Funeral Home - 515 N. Main Ave. 78205 - with a Celebration of Life at 7 PM. A Funeral Procession will depart Friday, February 8th 2019 at 9:00 AM and arrive at Prince of Peace - 7893 Grissom Rd. 78251 - for Funeral Mass at 10 AM. Entombment at San Fernando Cemetery II - 746 Castroville Rd. 78237 - will follow.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 6, 2019
