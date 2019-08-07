|
|
October 11, 1960 - August 1, 2019
Hector Hesiquio Lopez (58) went to be with the Lord on August 1, 2019. He was born on October 11, 1960 born in Redwood City, California to Hesiquio and Belia Lopez.
Hector spent his early years in San Jose, California and spent countless summers in Mexico with his grandmothers. After attending grade school at Holy Trinity Catholic school in San Jose, California his family moved to San Antonio, TX where he then attended Saint Margaret Mary's Catholic School where he met lifelong friends. Hector played varsity football and graduated from Highlands High School. Hector had two children son Hesiquio "Ziggy" Lopez and wife Darlene daughter Jillian Whitmore and husband Anthony Alfred Nunez. He has six grandchildren- Adam Lopez, Ethan Lopez and Isaac Lopez, Ashley Nicole Reyes, Madison Renee Reyes, JoAnthony Reyes, and one great granddaughter Layla Jae Reyes. He is preceded in death by both his paternal and maternal grandparents as well as aunts and uncles. He is survived by his parents Hesiquio and Belia Lopez, his brother Jose Ricardo Lopez and sister and brother in law Rosabel L and Ronald Gabriel and numerous nieces, nephews, grand and great grandnieces and nephews, his God Parents Servando and Rosario Lopez, his God daughter Christina Reyna, Irene Prado and many friends who he considered family. His wolf pack of best buddies: Tony Cirlos, James Gonzaba James Moczygemba, Dan Bain, Bruce Holcum and Gary Miller.
Hector worked his entire career in AC and refrigeration and was a master HVAC technician. He proudly worked with Richard Tamez with E. Tamez Refrigeration Air Conditioning & Heating.
Visitation services will begin on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 5pm at Mission Park Funeral Home at 1700 SE Military Dr. with a rosary at 7pm at the funeral home. Funeral procession departs funeral home at 9:15am on Friday August 9, 2019 for a 10am mass at Saint Margaret Mary's Catholic Church, 1314 Fair Ave.
Hector will be greatly missed by many, he had a way to light up the room, make you laugh even when you were mad, and Hector never met a stranger. He always had a way of uniting people. So, this is not goodbye but till we meet again.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 7, 2019