June 11, 1943 - April 15, 2019
On April 15th, 2019, Hector V. Laurel, Sr., a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away at the age of 75.
Hector was born on June 11, 1943 in Laredo, Texas. He was a strong-willed, kind, and gentle person who would never hesitate to lend a helping hand.
He moved to San Antonio in 1963 where he met the love of his life, Estella Ramirez Laurel. They married on January 30, 1966 at the San Fernando Cathedral. Estella often said, "Hector is not only my husband, my companion, and the father of our five children, but he is my absolute best friend." They were married for over 53 years.
Hector proudly served his country and was a part of the Army's 1st Infantry Division. He was a truck driver for H-E-B for many years. With the help of his wife, he became an owner operator of a prominent gravel hauling business. He learned to be a butcher and managed the family owned grocery store, Cash N Carry. He went back into the trucking business, worked for W.W. Roland, Parkway Trans- portation, and eventually ran his trucks under his own authority. He established Veva's Enter- prises, Laurel Transport and opened Laurel P.M. and Oil Change.
Hector always gave unselfishly to help everyone; he was always quick to give someone a second chance by taking them into his home, helping them out when they were short on funds, or training them in the trade. Though doctors may have said that his heart was weak in-health, his loved ones knew it truly was rich in spirit.
He was preceded in death by his parents Zaragosa Laurel and Guadalupe Ballesteros, step- father Augustine, in-laws Manuel J. and Genoveva Ramirez, siblings Armando Laurel, Graciela Griffis and George Ballesteros and sister in-laws Genoveva Bonugli and Dolores Pesina.
He is survived by his loving wife, Estella, his children Hector Jr. (Bianca), David (Michelle), Luis, Lisa Laurel-Garza (Raul Jr.), Raquel, his siblings Elida Kuhner, Lauro Laurel, Sylvia Campos (Raul) and Diana Ballesteros, in-laws Elois Pesina, Jr., Elvira Ramirez, and Celia Castro, and his grandchildren Ashley, Jonathan, David, Dante, Nathan, Ava, Marcelo, Paul, and Raul III.
The family would like to thank SAFD, Audie L. Murphy, SAMMC and his caregiver Mary Castro. He was loved and will be missed by so many.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 4 to 9 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at Mission Park South. Funeral procession will depart the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, April 26th for a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 24, 2019