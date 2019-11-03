|
Hector Vincent Arcos Jr., age 77, passed away peacefully at his home in New Braunfels, TX on Sunday, October 27, 2019. He was the oldest of two children, born on September 25th, 1942 to Hector and Alicia Arcos.
Hector had a decorated 28-year military career, retiring in 2003 as a Master Sergeant for the United States Army. As one who couldn't idly "retire," for the next 10 years, he worked as a civil service contractor within the Engineering and Logistics Division for VSE Corporation.
Hector was a humble man with a personality larger than life. His work ethic was second to none, and his genuine care and concern for everyone he knew was his most admirable quality. Hector never met a stranger and was always quick to make conversation—especially with people out for a neighborhood walk—while sitting outside his garage with a cigar in one hand and a glass of Canadian Mist in the other. He was an extraordinary storyteller, and his mind was filled with jokes, magic tricks, memories, and lighthearted stories that he loved sharing to anyone who would listen.
Hector was a self-proclaimed master tinkerer. Garage-life was his happy place, and it was impressively abundant. There wasn't a machine, saw, tool, screw, nail, gadget, flashlight or type of ladder that he didn't own, and he took great pride in teaching his children the usefulness of each. When friends would ask why he owned so many tools, his response was always the same: "I have it in case I ever need it."
Whether or not something was broken, it didn't matter. In his own unique and creative way, Hector was always quick to come up with an idea or invention in order to improve upon or make it function better than before. And it almost always involved blue painter's tape. Now he leaves behind more than a dozen rolls that his family has no idea what to do with!
The holidays, especially Halloween and Christmas, were incredibly special to Hector, spending countless hours decorating, shopping, and gift wrapping to make sure each holiday was more spectacular than the last. Given an industrial pair of scissors, twine, wrapping paper, and a black Sharpie, his quirky holiday ideas are when he truly epitomized the larger-than-life personality of Clark Griswold.
Above all else, Hector was a proud husband, dad, and papa. His favorite topic of conversation was talking about his children, and you couldn't find a man more content than when his children and grandchildren were all together under one roof.
Hector is survived by his wife of 48 years, Carolyn, and their four children, Lisa, Lora (Melanie), David, and John (Julie). Hector was a proud Papa Bear to his three grandchildren, Keaton, Easton, & Ellie. Hector is survived by his mother, his brother Carlos, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father.
Hector's light-hearted and jokester personality was present until the very end, and for that his family would like to thank the nurses and numerous caretakers at River City Hospice for their care and support. A memorial service with full military honors will be held at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery on Friday, November 8th, 2019 at 2:45 p.m.