May 6, 2019
On Monday, May 6, 2019, at the age of 90 - Sister Hedwig Marek, our beloved sister, passed away. She was a member of the religious order of Seraphic Sisters of Our Lady of Sorrows and recently served at the Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa and the Center of Propagation of the Divine Mercy on Beethoven Street in San Antonio, Texas.
Sister Hedwig was born in Lodygowice, Poland on February 14, 1929. At a young age she decided to enter the religious life and in 1950 joined the Order of the Seraphic Sisters OLS. Until the year 1962, having been schooled in the culinary arts, she taught young girls at the Sisters' school at AUSCHWITZ how to use their talents in everyday life. After the communist regime did away with the school, Sister Hedwig kept serving her religious community in Poland in different capacities, until 1972, when she was designated to join the Seraphic Sisters working in San Antonio, Texas.
After her arrival in Texas she was initially employed in the Laurelwood Nursing home (now St. Francis), but soon after, a decision was made to place her in the spiritual center of the Seraphic Sisters at The Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa on Beethoven Street, where the focal attention had shifted to the propagation of the DIVINE MERCY.
The highlight of her apostolate was clearly pronounced during the political upheaval in Europe in the early 1980s at the approaching demise of communism when the United States started to feel the influx of refugees from Europe, many from Poland. The Shrine was designated to serve as the haven for as many as was possible to accommodate.
Sister Hedwig, who had a gift for befriending people, organized a throng of helpers and accepted every challenge that came her way. There were few who would refuse her request. She was always kind, inviting and cheerful. Most of the refugees who came at that time and started a new life in San Antonio will always remember Sister Hedwig.
She worked tirelessly at the Shrine taking care of the people of San Antonio who visited the place, spent countless hours before the Blessed Sacrament praying for world peace and for the intentions of the Roman Catholic Church.
Even in her old age Sister Hedwig was always a friendly and welcoming person representing the Risen Lord in Texas.
She had many friends that loved her dearly. Her warm smile lifted up many hearts. Her good life was blessed by the Lord for 90 years.
We all will sorely miss her, especially: Her nephew Bartek, Ela his wife and the children, Agnieszka her niece, her husband Emmett and the children, Staszek her nephew, his wife Beata and the children.
FUNERAL SERVICES
Visitation will begin Wednesday, May 8th at 6:30 P.M. in the Divine Mercy Chapel at the Congregation of the Seraphic Sisters of Our Lady of Sorrows, 138 Beethoven, with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 P.M.
Funeral Mass will be offered Thursday, May 9th at 11:00 A.M. also in the Divine Mercy Chapel, with graveside services to be held at 1:30 P.M. at the Panna Maria Cemetery, Panna Maria, Texas.
Arrangements by:
