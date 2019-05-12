Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
3:00 PM
1811 Pinetree
San Antonio, TX
Helen A. Luuru Obituary
March 11, 2019
Helen A. Luuru went to be with the Lord on March 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Urho and Fanny Luuru. She retired from the Air Force in 1980, as a Lieutenant Colonel. She moved to San Antonio into a neighborhood full of young families.
She was a kind and loving lady. She was a Grandmother to the children in the neighbor- hood. A true friend to all who knew her.
A Celebration of Life for Helen A. Luuru will be held at 3:00 PM on May 18th at 1811 Pinetree, San Antonio, TX 78232.
Published in Express-News on May 12, 2019
