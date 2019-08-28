|
|
June 4, 1931 - August 25, 2019
Helen Adel "Heidi" Teich, born June 4, 1931, the daughter of Ervie E. and Evelyn C. (Wheat) Marcyes, passed away Sunday August 25, 2019 at the age of 88. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 43 years, William P. Teich; daughter, Sherry N. Harold; grandson, Dylan Moore; two brothers, and ten sisters.
Survivors include her daughter Mary K. (Kathy) Moore and husband Earl Moore; son, William M. Teich; granddaughter, Micki Moore and Chris Coleman; grandson, Dallas Moore; great grand- daughters, Kyra Moore, Macy Moore and Carli Coleman; nephews, Ervie Braun and wife Bonnie, John Suhr and wife Dot, Bob Suhr, Jimmy Rodgers and Billy Johnson and wife Mary; and niece, Evelyn Carolan .
Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home, 6321 Bandera Road, San Antonio, Texas. Funeral Service will be conducted on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. in the chapel at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home with graveside service immediately following at Helotes Zion Lutheran Cemetery, 9944 Leslie Road at Braun and Loop 1604.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 28, 2019