Helen Ann (Mitchell) Uecker went home to the Lord on July 28, 2020. Ann was born in San Antonio, TX on August 28, 1938. She was raised in San Antonio, and attended Thomas Jefferson High School where she formed life-long friendships. After high school, Ann attended Southwest Texas Teachers College in San Marcos, where she earned her degree in Home Economics. After college she moved back to San Antonio and began teaching at South San Antonio High School. Here she met the father of her children, Carol and David. Ann took a break from working to raise her young children. She later formed and ran a successful business, Convention Coordinators, which was her passion for many years. After retiring from Convention Coordinators, Ann worked for Prevent Blindness of Texas for several years. In her later years, Ann moved to College Station, Texas to be close to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Berneice Mitchell, and her daughter Leslie Carol Uecker. Ann is survived by her son, David Uecker of Hutto, TX; grandchildren Carol Ann Fisher (husband Tim) and Grant Uecker of College Station, TX; great grandchildren Tristyn, Timmy, and Truett Fisher; and cousin Carolyn Fuller of San Antonio, TX.

Ann will be laid to rest next to her daughter Carol during a small private ceremony. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. The family suggests that memorial donations be made to Prevent Blindness of Texas at https://preventblindnesstexas.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donate.event&ev entID=1