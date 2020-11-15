Helen Barbara Barnett Kyse, 100, a longtime San Antonio resident, entered her heavenly resting place November 8, 2020.

Born December 5, 1919, in the Bronx, New York City, within a few years her family moved to the "country" in northern New Jersey first settling in Dumont, then Haworth and eventually Englewood, where she graduated with honors from the Dwight Morrow High School. After her father's death shortly before her high school graduation, she declined a full academic scholarship to Barnard College to assist in supporting her family. Helen and her mother then moved to the Washington Heights area in Manhattan near the foot of the George Washington Bridge. In NYC she worked fulltime while attending Pace University at night. Helen vividly recalled being trapped underground in the NYC subway after class one night when the "Long Island Express" hurricane hit in September 1938. After earning her BBA in Accounting, she was a pioneer as an early successful professional woman accountant in New York City. During her career, Helen was employed by Pan American Grace Airways and the American Hawaiian Steamship Company. Helen met her future husband, Russell while both studied at Pace. After marrying in 1943 they initially lived in New Jersey where their two children were born. In 1949, the family moved to Texas, and temporarily lived outside Comfort, Texas before permanently settling in San Antonio in 1950.

Throughout her life, Helen had a deep love and appreciation of art, music, and culture. She studied piano and cello for over eight years at the Manhattan School of Music. Childhood speech and drama lessons led to giving dramatic readings and performing in productions around NYC including an off-Broadway play as an adult. Exploring the Metropolitan Museum of Art during childhood was the inspiration for her lifelong love of art, history, and ancient civilizations.

In San Antonio, Helen studied multiple art disciplines including painting, mosaics, and copper enameling at the San Antonio Art Institute. As a writer/speaker for over 60 years, her diverse talks and programs ranged from history to the American Indians to the meaning of Christmas. Additionally, she conducted spirituality classes and inspirational programs with emphasis on virtue, ethics, and constructive thinking based on Scripture.

Over the years, Helen dedicated her time and talents to serving the community through civic and social groups. At Aganier Hall along with tutoring residents she also taught arts and crafts classes. Utilizing her artistic skills, she established an art and crafts program for patients at the Santa Rosa Children's Hospital. When her children were young, she served as a troop leader for their scouting groups. Helen frequently served as an officer for assorted community organizations. As Board Chairman for the Girls Council, she aided with the facilitation of Aganier Hall's merger with the Roy Maas Youth Alternative. Throughout the years she was an active member of the San Antonio Art League, San Antonio Symphony League, AAUW San Antonio branch, Castle Hills Women's Club, San Antonio Genealogical & Historical Society, the CPA Women's Auxiliary, amongst others.

Helen was a lifelong avid reader which combined with her passion for history and family led to genealogical research into her ancestry and traveling across the country to meet formerly unknown relatives and stand where ancestors walked. She was a proud member of the DAR, Colonial Dames XVII Century, and the Society of Mayflower Descendants.

Due to Helen's incredible sense of adventure combined with her love of history, archaeology, art, cultures, and religion she traveled extensively throughout the world visiting 83 countries and 48 states.

Her journeys around the globe ranged from being near the "rooftop" of the world in the Hindu Kush range of Afghanistan, bouncing through the Khyber Pass and following the paths of Marco Polo and Alexander the Great. Antiquities and religions held her spellbound as she climbed into the ancient excavated palace of Kush, explored the remains of Agamemnon's ancient palace, crusaders' castles and sat on the oldest throne in the world. Most importantly she walked in the footsteps of Jesus for 9 days in Israel as her travels were integral to her spiritual growth.

Helen's background fostered her threefold goal to help others realize and achieve their highest potential, to work for the common good, and lead people to an awareness and appreciation of God. To reach people and share her learning, she authored the book Your Power to Become published in 2010.

Helen is survived by her daughter Barbara Carol Kyse; her son, Russell Carlton Kyse and daughter-in-law Barbie; and step-granddaughter Liffin Molter. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Russell Howard Kyse; her parents, Guy Carleton Barnett and Bernadette Manley Barnett Kirchhoff; her brother, John Manley Barnett; step-grandson, Eric Van Der Hoof; and her beloved uncle John and aunts, Helen, Agnes, Carolyn, and Marie.

The family wishes to thank all the caregivers that enabled her to remain in her treasured home, especially Daniella, Georgette, Karen, Marilu, Nicole, Rachel, Vanesa, Veresa, and others.

Helen had a long, full, and wonderful life and was a loving, dedicated daughter, wife, and mother. She will be greatly missed by her family to whom she gave so much and others who were touched by her presence, kindness, and generosity.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a memorial donation to:

The Children's Hospital of San Antonio Foundation (P.O. Box 458, San Antonio, TX 78292-0458), Roy Maas Youth Alternatives (3103 West Ave, San Antonio TX 78213) or a charity of your choice.

