Helen Bradfield Friedli of San Antonio, Texas passed away on January 4, 2020 at the age of 97 years old. She was born to Bessie Stone Bradfield and Irwin E Bradfield in Detroit, Michigan on January 23, 1922. She was a member of the John Calvin Presbyterian Church and had served as an elder and president of women's activities there and at Madison Square Presbyterian Church. Previously, Helen graduated from Carroll University in Waukesha, Wisconsin and received her Masters Degree from University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wisconsin. Before she attended the University of Wisconsin, she spent 2 years in Cuba on a scholarship and taught Spanish one year at Carroll University. It was in Madison that she met her future husband Fritz Friedli. They married September 17, 1949 in Waukesha, Wisconsin and started married life in Mexico, where they lived 13 years. In November, 1962, they moved to San Antonio, Texas, where she has resided since.
During the next 15 years, Helen taught Spanish at San Antonio College and Theodore Roosevelt High School. Helen was an active member of Chapter Y P.E.O., San Antonio Texas de Bexar Chapter of D.A.R., House of Neighborly Auxiliary, and Church Women United. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Bessie and Irwin Bradfield, sister Mary Elizabeth Roberts, husband Fritz Friedli, son Stanley Friedli, and grandson Benjamin Friedli. Helen is survived by her son David Friedli and wife Sally, son John Friedli and wife Debbie, son Armin Friedli and son. Stanley's wife Becky Friedli and 9 grandchildren and one great granddaughter.
Visitation was held on Thursday, January 23rd from 6-8 pm at Sunset Funeral Home. The Funeral Services were on Friday, January 24th at 12:00 pm at Cross Roads Church; 8102 Walzem Rd. with burial to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 26, 2020