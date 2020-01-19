|
Helen Christine Ziegler Galloway Edkins died January 10, 2020, at the age of 92 years and 10 months. She was born February 25, 1927, in Kansas City, Missouri to Dr. William H. and Olga H. Ziegler. Growing up in Boonville, MO, Helen developed a love of music. From the age of six, Helen played the organ and piano for special occasions at her Methodist Church. Throughout her life she would accompany countless numbers of people and direct many choirs. Helen attended Grinnell College in Grinnell, Iowa, St. Luke's School of Nursing in St. Louis, MO, where she became an RN, and Culver-Stockton University, graduating with a BSN. She worked as an RN until marrying Methodist preacher, the Rev. Bruce Galloway, of San Antonio. She became the consummate preacher's wife. To the Galloways three children, Gretchen Elaine, Barbara Ruth and George Ziegler were born while they served in San Antonio. The family traveled South Texas as appointed by bishops of The United Methodist Church until settling once again in San Antonio. After her husband's untimely death in 1976, Helen went back to teaching nursing and piano in Alice, Texas. It was there that in 1982, she met and married Russell R. Edkins. In 1984, Russell and Helen moved to San Antonio where they joined St. John's United Methodist Church. Soon after, she became the church organist, but she found real happiness in teaching piano.
Over the years she had well over 100 students, and she continued to teach until she was 90 years old. Following Russell's death, Helen moved to The Meadows at Morningside and over the years she developed many lasting relationships, especially with the staff. She was a great encourager to them, and all called her the Lady with the Smile. And smile she did, right up until her death. Helen's greatest joy - and the role she enjoyed most in life - was as mother and grandmother. She is survived by her three children, Gretchen (Stuart Willis), Barbara, and George (Lien Dang Galloway). Also surviving her are her grandchildren, Mitchell Galloway-Edgar, Meghan Laughlin (Jennifer), Lani Galloway and Christine Galloway. Connor and Edyth Laughlin, her great grandchildren, also survive their Gigi. Continuing her love of teaching and interest in all things medical, Helen donated her body to the UT Health Science Center in order to be a part of the education of young medical students. A celebration of Helen's life will be held on Leap Year Day, February 29, at 2:00, in the Activity Room of the Meadows at Morningside, 630 Babcock Road. A reception will follow. If one wishes, donations in Helen's memory may be made to the Covenant Fund of Morningside Ministries, 7550 IH-10 West, Suite 210, San Antonio, TX 78229.