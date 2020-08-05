1/1
HELEN CROWNOVER
1932 - 2020
Helen Crownover passed away on August 3, 2020 from complications from COPD. She was born on August 20, 1932 to Dick and Doris McKay. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Dick Crownover of 48 years.

Helen was a child of ranching, having been born in South Dakota, where her father farmed and ran cattle.

She met her late husband, Dick, then a young crop duster, while working at a café in Winner, South Dakota, her hometown. They married and moved to San Antonio, which was fine with Helen because she didn't much care for the cold county of the north. Helen had four children, insuring they were all well-educated, while also working in the family businesses. Helen and Dick raised their family while engaged in various occupations through the years, including retail concessions, direct mail, floral nursery, and, before retiring in 1997, Director of food services at the Coliseum in Abilene, Texas.

Helen is survived by her son, Randy, her daughters Barbara Warren (Jim), Sheri Strangmeyer, Jill Reinhart (John). She was a beloved grandmother to eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

She is also survived by four sisters. Helen was a vivacious lady, gregarious, and loved by all she met, always leaving a lasting impression on those to whom she befriended. She is sorely missed by her family and lives on in the minds and memory of her family and friends.

A graveside service will be held at the Llano City Cemetery on Wednesday, August 5th at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the COPD Foundation.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes, Inc. Llano, Texas.

E-mail condolences may be sent to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.




Published in Express-News on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Llano City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc
307 E Sandstone St
Llano, TX 78643
(325) 247-4300
