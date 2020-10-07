Helen Cynthia Vetters, age 95, of San Antonio, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loving nieces, on October 2, 2020, after a short illness. An employee of Southwestern Bell Telephone Company for over forty years, Helen started as an elevator operator in the downtown Bell Building, retiring as a Plant Assigner at the Walnut Call Center. Back when each phone was connected through colored wires to cables, then threaded back to a plant to link to the wider system, and with no computers to keep track of these wires, Helen excelled at the detailed record-keeping and technical identification involved. Stepped in Company lore as well as procedures, Helen trained many young men who later became managers and executives in the company.

A woman of deep and abiding faith, membership at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, on the altar society, and Shepherd King Lutheran Church, where she attended Bible Study for many years, brought Helen much fulfillment. She traveled widely with her sister, Evelyn "Sis", brother-in-law, Melvin "Joe" Elbel, Joe's sister Leona, and Leona's husband, Paul "Buster" Williams, later with nephew Kenneth Vetters and his wife Frances, and Leona's niece, Merna. Helen played bunco with church friends for over 40 years, and hosted Christmas Eve dinners with Sis for decades, continuing the tradition for 20 years after Sis's death in 1995. Although Helen was not known for her culinary expertise, these holidays are remembered fondly as a time for eggnog toasts and gift exchanges.

Fiercely independent, Helen lived alone with her beloved cats, with attentive support from Ken and Fran Vetters. She loved mystery stories, reading them voraciously even as her eyesight failed, until a month before the stroke that caused her death. Helen will always be revered for her sweet, even-tempered demeanor, her frankness, love of family, and kindness to animals, especially cats.

Helen, the youngest of 5 children, was born in San Antonio to John W. Vetters and Maud Griffin Vetters on December 1, 1924. She is preceded in death by her parents, fiancé Jack Scarborough, siblings Harvey Vetters (wife, Edna), Mildred Evelyn Vetters Elbel (husband, Joe), Woodrow Vetters, Ottie Vetters (wife, Grace); nephews Terry Vetters and Beryl Vetters and leaves behind nephews and nieces Kenneth Vetters (wife, Frances), Kate Vetters, Sharon Vetters Dunnam (husband, Ernie), Beverly Vetters Leisering, Sally Jones Vetters, Pamela Vetters, Randall Vetters (wife, Sharon); niece-in-law Merna Elbel Ferry; great nieces and nephews Terry Jo Vetters Bichell (husband, David), Ralph Vetters (husband, Bryan Simmons), Terry Vetters Jr. (wife, Michelle), Mary Ellen Vetters Hoberg (husband, Paul), Sarah Vetters; numerous great-great nieces and nephews; and dear friend of 65 years, Gerry Kleck.

Due to COVID concerns, graveside service for immediate family only at Sunset Memorial Park www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com. Email francesvetters@yahoo.com concerning a future Celebration of Helen's life. In lieu of flowers, consider donation to Shepherd King Church http://sklcsa.org/ or Animal Defense League, https://adltexas.org, both causes dear to Helen.