HELEN DEL CASTILLO DAVILA
1927 - 2020
Helen Del Castillo Davila age 93 went to be with our Lord Saturday, June 6, 2020 at her home in San Antonio surrounded by her loving family. Helen was born March 22, 1927 in Port Arthur, Texas to Margarito Del Castillo and Josefina Franco Del Castillo. Helen was the youngest of 13 children. She attended GW Brackenridge High School and was a member of the Purple Jackets Pep Squad. After World War II She married decorated war hero Joe Davila, the love of her life on August 14, 1945 in San Fernando Cathedral. Helen and Joe went on to raise seven children. She sacrificed but, made sure all of her children attended St. Paul School where she was deeply involved in our education and sports. She was also a member of the Altar Society of St. Paul's Catholic Church. As a young vibrant mother, she loved playing bunco and was a member of two clubs. She thoroughly enjoyed it until she could no longer participate. Seeing the joy, it brought her was a gift in and of itself. She loved to travel and dance with Joe, but most of all, spending time with her growing family. Her home was always the center of activity. Those memories will stay with us forever. We were truly blessed. She welcomed everyone into her home and treated everyone like family. She ended all her goodbyes with "I love you and God bless you." Our mother taught us how to be confident, responsible, kind and caring.

Helen was a force of nature, a true matriarch and a strong woman who possessed a certain pearl of inner wisdom only women of her generation possess. This strength helped guide her through the tragic loss of her young son, Charles at the age of 11 of leukemia. Forty-five years later she lost her son Michael. Nine months after, her best friend and beloved husband, Joe after 71 years of marriage. This took an unimaginable toll on her and left an incredible sense of emptiness in heart but, her faith and strength remained until the end. She is preceded in death by her mother and Father Margarito and Josefina Del Castillo, spouse Joe, sons Charles and Michael and 12 brothers and sisters.

Helen is survived by sons, Joe Davila, Jr., George and wife, Jaqueline, Roland and wife Mary, Linda and husband, Henry Davila, youngest son, Edward, daughter in-law, Diana Davila; grandchildren, Heather Davila, Andrea Davila, Leslie and David Tagaras, Richard Guerra and wife, Rebecca, Carlos and wife, Amber, Roland, Jr., Cynthia, Matthew and wife, Paulina, Analysa, Michael, Jr., Danielle and husband, Justin Acevedo, Viktoria and Veronika Haynes; great grandchildren, Christian and Maggie; extended family Steve Haynes and wife, Suzanne, along with numerous nieces, nephews and loving friends.

Helen was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was loved by all and will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers you may make donations to St. Paul Catholic Church, San Antonio, Texas.

ROSARY

THURSDAY, JUNE 11, 2020

10:00 A.M.

ST. PAUL'S CATHOLIC CHURCH

MASS TO FOLLOW AT

10:30 AM

ST. PAUL'S CATHOLIC CHURCH

350 SUTTON DRIVE

Interment in San Fernando Cemetery II.

Published in Express-News on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Rosary
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
JUN
11
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
JUN
11
Interment
San Fernando Cemetery No. II
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 9, 2020
My Great Aunt Helen, you will be deeply missed and forever remembered. I loved spending time with you and memories. My deepest condolences to the family
Lisa Rosas
Family
June 9, 2020
My condolences to all the family. She will be missed. Loved her so much
Gloria Cuellar
Friend
