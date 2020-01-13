|
Helen Earle Black McAllister, age 91, went to the Lord on Saturday, January 11, 2020 in San Antonio. Helen Earle (affectionately shortened to H.E.) was born on November 22, 1928 in Temple, Texas to Imogene Winn and Lee Cameron Black.
While attending Moody High School she served as the 1943 state president of the Future Homemakers of Texas. She graduated from Southwestern University in 1949. She worked in Austin for the Texas Fish & Oyster Commission, the predecessor to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.
In October of 1953, she married Gerald Nicholas McAllister, who would become an Episcopal minister, and the pair moved to Raymondville, Texas to begin a life of service together in the church. They later moved to Corpus Christi, where they started their family with sons Michael and David. After a move to Victoria, Texas they were blessed with another son Steve and daughter Elizabeth.
In 1963 the family moved to San Antonio where Gerry was later called as the rector for St. David's Episcopal Church. In 1977, Gerry was elected the Episcopal Bishop of the Diocese of Oklahoma and they moved to Oklahoma City.
In addition to her duties as a clergy wife, she served as the president of Church Women United, worked with UNICEF, served on the Board of Trustees for Southwestern University, and was also a Cub Scout den mother. She and Gerry traveled all over the world and many times she opened her home to host friend and stranger alike. She was an ardent correspondent to a great number of family and friends, at first with a pen, later a typewriter and finally a keyboard.
She was warm, kind, generous, and always had a great sense of humor, which was a gift to all that knew her. Helen used to say that as a parent, her job was to give her children roots and wings. She guided them in their faith in the Lord and served as a role model, yet was determined for her children to find their own way. Her gentle wisdom and spirit will be missed by all.
Special thanks to Lucy Golaszewski for her love and care as well as to the staff at The Forum at Lincoln Heights.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Imogene Winn and Lee Cameron Black, husband Gerald Nicholas McAllister, son Michael Lee McAllister. She is survived by brother and sister in law Lee and Kathy Black of Houston. She is survived by sons David McAllister and wife Cecile, Steve McAllister and wife Susannah, daughter Elizabeth Curtis, daughter-in-law Nancy McAllister; grandchildren Amanda Calhoun and spouse Stephen, Andrew McAllister, Samantha Curtis, Nina Brenneman and spouse Andrew, Susannah (Annie) McAllister, Adam Curtis, Will McAllister , Sallie Christie and spouse John, Walter (Alex) Curtis, Samuel McAllister and wife Kelly; great grandchildren Paige, Kase, David and Jane Calhoun and Clara Brenneman.MEMORIAL SERVICEFRIDAY,JANUARY 17, 202011:00 A.M.ST. DAVID'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH1300 WILTSHIRE AVENUESAN ANTONIO, TEXAS 78209
The Right Reverend Gary Lillibridge and the Reverend Chuck Woehler, officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Believe It Foundation (www.believeitfoundation.org) or Church of Reconciliation, 8900 Starcrest Dr. San Antonio, Texas 78217. You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Arrangements with