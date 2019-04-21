April 12, 2019

Helen Dodds, age 95, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. She was born in West Columbia, TX to parents, Edwin and Edith Farmer. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, James Edwin "Sonny" Farmer; and her husband, James Fuller Dodds. Helen is survived by her daughter, Ann Ahuero and her husband, Dan; her sons, James E. Dodds, Tom Dodds and his wife, Georgine, and Dan Dodds and his wife, Eileen; Helen's beloved grandchildren: Jason (Alice), Audrey (Austin), Ryan (Amber), Joe (Lindsey), Tyler, Jake, Matthew (Sarah), April, Cliff, and Jarrett; her great-grandchildren: Abby, Kathleen, Emilee, Grant, Claire, Belle, Buck, and Cydney; and numerous other family and friends.



Helen graduated as valedictorian from Columbia High School, attended Southwestern University, and graduated in three years from The University of Texas with a BA in Inter- national Business; Spanish major and Portuguese minor. She was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha.



After graduation, Helen worked at McCloskey Hospital in Temple, often accompanying wounded soldiers home to aide in the transition of returning to their families. She worked at the State Capital as a legislative assistant, and later as a Braniff Airlines employee. During this time, she earned her private pilot's license.

Having met Jim Dodds as children in West Columbia, they reconnected at UT after he returned from serving in the Navy during WWII.

They married in 1948 in West Columbia, soon moving to Pittsfield, Massachusetts and Schenectady, New York. Then, returning to Texas a soon as they could, settling in San Antonio where they reared their four children. Being involved in the life of her community was also of great importance as she was a very active member of Covenant Presbyterian Church serving on numerous committees, including current involvement on the missions committee. The Castle Hills Garden Club and the Zeta Tau Alpha alumnae were also special interests of hers.



Helen's enthusiasm for life was exemplified by the full calendar of events and commitments that she maintained. She cherished all the relationships in her life, but her greatest joy came from being a mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be greatly missed.



MEMORIAL SERVICE

SATURDAY,

APRIL 27, 2019

3:00 P.M.

COVENANT PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

211 ROLETO DR.

SAN ANTONIO, TX 78213



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church or a .



