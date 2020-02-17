San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Barker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Etsuko Byrne Barker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Etsuko Byrne Barker Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Helen Etsuko Byrne Barker announces that she passed away suddenly after a short illness on Friday, February 14, 2020. Helen will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 14 years Bill Barker, her daughter and son-in-law Valerie and Raul Cantu, her daughter-in-law Erin Monaco, and her treasured granddaughters Emily, Katherine, and Sophia, as well as siblings Michael (Katharyn), Richard (Carol) and Thomas (Mary) Byrne, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. She is also survived by her stepdaughter Leann Bach (Joseph) and grandson Jacob. Helen was predeceased by her son, Curtis Rodgers, and her parents, Valery (Joe) Byrne and Hisako Sakai Byrne. Helen lived a remarkable life. Born in Japan to an American serviceman and Japanese native, she was the oldest of four children and spent her childhood in Massachusetts and Georgia. Helen had a long career as an award-winning English educator and counselor, often working with under-resourced youth. She was a devoted mother and extremely involved and caring grandmother, who cooked for everyone, never forgot a birthday gift or missed a chance to indulge her grandchildren with love, trips, and the occasional Starbucks trip for minors. She was blessed to find love and a kindred spirit in Bill, who loved her till her death.

After the passing of her mother, Hisako Byrne, Helen was the leader and matriarch of the ever-expanding Byrne family. She was a tie that bound a family spread across the country. Her sharp intellect, devotion to family, and loud (sometimes shrill) laugh, will be greatly missed.

She was born in Osaka on January 22, 1950.

In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the , the Sierra Club or to KLRN.

MEMORIAL SERVICE

TUESDAY,

FEBRUARY 18, 2020

2:00 PM

PORTER LORING

MORTUARY NORTH

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now