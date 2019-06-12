|
June 1, 1940 - June 9, 2019
Helen Frances Collins age 79, passed away June 9, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 1, 1940 in Dayton, Ohio to Area Richard Shadowens and Mary Helen Winnett.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Randall Collins. Recently she retired from The Rainbow Garden as the Bookkeeper. Helen was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She enjoyed crocheting, gardening and working on puzzles. She is survived by her husband Franklin Collins; sons, Douglas Collins and wife Laura, Dale Collins and wife Tina; daughter-in-law Michelle Collins; grandchildren, Douglas Collins, Noah Collins, Faith Collins, Josh Ridgeway, Joseph Ridgeway, Thomas Collins and Michael Collins; great grandchildren, Lilly Collins, Jamiesen Collins, Randall Collins and Peyton Collins; sisters, Mary Cahill, Thelma Wardlow, Zella Field and husband Robert; brothers, Richard Shadowens and Paul Shadowens; nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Visitation will be at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home on Bandera Road on Saturday, June 15, 2019 beginning at 12:00 P.M. with a memorial service at 2:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donate in memory of Helen to the .
Published in Express-News on June 12, 2019