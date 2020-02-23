|
Helen was educated in Boonville, attended Grinnell College, St. Luke's School of Nursing, and Culver-Stockton College. She obtained her BSN and RN.
Helen married the Rev. Bruce C. Galloway and became the consummate Preacher's Wife, accompanying on organ and piano in services. She also directed choirs and taught piano. The Galloways moved throughout South Texas as Rev. Galloway served three United Methodist churches.
Following Rev. Galloway's untimely death, Helen taught nursing and piano. She especially loved piano teaching and became a favorite in Alice, Texas, where she met and married Russell R. Edkins. They settled in San Antonio. She taught well over 100 piano students and did so until she was 90.
Helen Galloway Edkins died on January 10, 2020 at the age of 92.
Helen is survived by Gretchen Galloway Willis (Stuart), the Rev. Dr. Barbara R. Galloway and George Ziegler Galloway (Lien). She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Mitchell Galloway-Edgar, Meghan Laughlin (Jennifer), Lani Galloway and Christine Galloway and two great-grandchildren, Connor and Edyth Galloway Laughlin.
A Service of Death and Resurrection will be held at 2:00 on February 29, 2020 in the Activity Room at the Meadows of Morningside, 630 Babcock Road, San Antonio. A reception will follow.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 23, 2020