Helen Hamblen Wilson
1933 - 2020
Helen Hamblen Wilson, 87, born March 5, 1933 in San Antonio, Texas. Preceded in death by her sweetheart of 61 years, George W Wilson; mother, Rachel Pittman Hamblen; father, Grady Allen Hamble, brothers, GA Hamblen, John "Bud" Hamblen, Wayne Hamblen; and sister, Betty Hamblen Smith. Survived by four daughters, Betsy Brock (George Killingsworth), Carol Wilson (David DeHoyos), Cindy Flood (Paul), MaryAnne Wilson (John Willborn). Grandchildren Paul Flood, James Flood, Riki McCune (Russell), Tracy Echols (Jason), Preston Brock (Marisa), Katie Rodriguez (Robert Jr), Theresa VanDerHeck (Harl), Ginny Marotta and Garrett Marotta. Greatgrandchildren Gabriel, Daryl, Troy, Alyssa, Paul, Ryan, John, Logan, Weston, Mila, Luke, Robert III. Helen graduated from Goliad High participating in cheerleading and basketball. Moving to San Antonio marrying George and raising their family. They were members of Shearer Hills Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. After teaching at Coker UMC Pre-School for 20 years she and George spent the next 4 years as missionaries with Baptist FMB in the Philippines and Venezuela. They loved traveling the USA visiting many of the refugees they taught. Helen had a love for art, writing poetry and short stories. For service information please visit www.porterloring.com Arrangements with


Published in Express-News on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Service
10:00 AM
Shearer Hills Baptist Church
JUN
6
Service
02:00 PM
Johnson City Masonic Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 3, 2020
How I loved seeing Mrs. Wilson! She always greeted me with a smile and a hug and joy. She is so dear to my heart and was an important part of my growing up at Shearer Hills. Praise the Lord that she is now far happier that I am, but someday I will also be!
Laurie LeBlanc (Kopecky)
Friend
June 3, 2020
Betsy I am so sorry for your loss. I remember your mother well. She was a great lady.
Donn Walker
Friend
