Helen Hamblen Wilson, 87, born March 5, 1933 in San Antonio, Texas. Preceded in death by her sweetheart of 61 years, George W Wilson; mother, Rachel Pittman Hamblen; father, Grady Allen Hamble, brothers, GA Hamblen, John "Bud" Hamblen, Wayne Hamblen; and sister, Betty Hamblen Smith. Survived by four daughters, Betsy Brock (George Killingsworth), Carol Wilson (David DeHoyos), Cindy Flood (Paul), MaryAnne Wilson (John Willborn). Grandchildren Paul Flood, James Flood, Riki McCune (Russell), Tracy Echols (Jason), Preston Brock (Marisa), Katie Rodriguez (Robert Jr), Theresa VanDerHeck (Harl), Ginny Marotta and Garrett Marotta. Greatgrandchildren Gabriel, Daryl, Troy, Alyssa, Paul, Ryan, John, Logan, Weston, Mila, Luke, Robert III. Helen graduated from Goliad High participating in cheerleading and basketball. Moving to San Antonio marrying George and raising their family. They were members of Shearer Hills Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. After teaching at Coker UMC Pre-School for 20 years she and George spent the next 4 years as missionaries with Baptist FMB in the Philippines and Venezuela. They loved traveling the USA visiting many of the refugees they taught. Helen had a love for art, writing poetry and short stories. For service information please visit www.porterloring.com Arrangements with
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jun. 4, 2020.