|
|
December 18, 1919 - May 3, 2019
Helen Howard Bernhardt, age 99, died in Cleveland, Tennessee on May 3, 2019. Helen was born on December 18, 1919 in Devine Texas, one of 4 children and the only daughter of the late David Malone Howard and Bettie Ira Currie Howard.
She is survived by daughters, Anne Currie Bernhardt, of San Antonio, Texas, and Bettie Katherine Bernhardt Borton and her husband, Thomas Earnest Borton, III, of Cleveland, Tennessee; grand children Sarah Simmons Ames, Victoria Champion and her husband Daniel Conway, of San Antonio, Texas, and Seth Bernhardt Champion of Atlanta, Georgia; her brother, Woods Abernathy Howard and his wife Jean of Florida, plus a number of nieces and nephews.
A devoted daughter, mother, and wife, Helen brought love, compassion and hope to all those whose lives she touched during her amazing journey through life. The family would like to thank the staff of Legacy Village in Cleveland and Hospice of Chattanooga for their compassion and care during her final days. Helen will be missed by so many, but we rejoice that she is at peace in the presence of God and is reunited with the many loved ones who have preceded her.
The family is asking that memorials be sent to Montgomery Area Non- traditional Equestrians (MANE), 3699 Wallahatchie Road, Pike Road , AL 36064, or the .
Funeral arrangements: Hurley Funeral Home, Devine, Texas
Graveside Service: 10:30 AM Friday, May 10, Evergreen Cemetery
Published in Express-News on May 8, 2019