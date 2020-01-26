|
Our beloved "Memo," Helen K. Dutmer, passed peacefully from this earth on January 19, 2020. She was born in San Antonio, Texas on August 29, 1920, the daughter of Edward and Ida (Borchers) Pfeil. She attended San Antonio Vocational and Technical School Class of 1938 and following graduation, obtained a degree in cosmetology. In 1944 at a USO Club dance, Helen met the love of her life, John "Jack" Dutmer. They married on October 24, 1945 in Battle Creek, Michigan. When Jack's tour of duty as a WWII Army pilot ended, they returned to Helen's treasured birthplace with her daughter, Lois.
It was in the early 1970's while attending weekly City Council meetings that Helen discovered her voice and passion as an advocate for growth and progress on the Southside of San Antonio. Her tenacity and love for community led her to a seat on the City Council District 3 in 1977 where she served for 14 years. During her tenure, Helen tirelessly supported and promoted our Fire and Police Departments along with many noteworthy causes. "Tell It Like It Is Helen" earned the respect of her adversaries and constituents alike. The relationships she fostered remained strong long after her departure from City Council and into her position as Bexar County Commissioner for Precinct 4. Helen retired from that role in 1997, having been the first woman to serve on the Court in its 200 year history. In the years following, she continued to receive recognition and accolades from local, national and international organizations, leaders and personalities. She was known as a fierce opponent and a robust advocate with a sharp wit and ready humor. Helen loved her home town and was a proud and faithful servant to the end.
Throughout the 1960's and 1970's, Helen embraced her role as a loving grandparent to Lois' children, John, Martha and Daniel and was instrumental in their upbringing. She cherished every member of her family, as they did her, and was most proud of her great-granddaughter, Wendi, who earned her PhD in Criminal Justice in 2011.
Helen is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 70 years, Jack, and daughter, Lois Brackeen. She is survived by niece Shelley (Pfeil) Leister, her grandchildren - John Pollock (Paula), Martha Pollock (Roy Nentwich) and Daniel LeBlanc; great-grandchildren - Wendi Pollock (Meredith Melville), Lane Pollock, Dawn Goudreau (Scot), Jeffrey Depree (Alejandra), Douglas Nentwich (Brandy), Katherine Nentwich and Christopher LeBlanc; great-great grandchildren Tobias Depree, Olive Depree, William Goudreau, Olive Goudreau, Jorden Nentwich, Spencer Nentwich and Makayla Cuellar. While our hearts are heavy that she is no longer with us, we are comforted in the knowledge that Helen is now at peace, reunited with Jack and her loved ones.
The family expresses its sincere appreciation and gratitude to Rueben with TenderCare Hospice.
A memorial service and celebration of Helen's life will take place on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 2 pm at Sunset Memorial Northwest Funeral Home located at 6321 Bandera Road in San Antonio, Texas. Please visit their website www.sunsetnwfuneralhome.com to 'Add a Memory' or read more details of Helen's life and legacy