HELEN LOUISE GANTER GEYER
Helen passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on September 19, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband William J. Geyer, Sr., her mother Irma Rivers Ganter, her father John Ganter, her sister Grace McCall. She is also survived by her children Ronald S. Geyer (Janice), William J. Geyer, Jr. (Carrie) and Julie Geyer. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ashley Nichols (Chris Bryant), Austin Geyer (Whitney), Branden Geldart, Raegan Geldart and great-grandchildren Meredith Nichols, Weston Geyer and Ashlynn Geyer, and nieces Michele Denis and LeAnne Reaves.

Born in Dallas on August 20, 1924, Helen moved to the King William district in 1936 and graduated from Brackenridge High School in 1941. She lived in King William for 84 years until her passing. She was very active in her community and worked at Ft. Sam Houston as a civil servant during WW2.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Helen's honor on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 2:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Conservation Society of San Antonio, ( www.saconservation.org/donate/ ) or by making a donation to your local Hospice organization.




Published in Express-News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
02:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
