Sister Helen Louise Rivas, CDP, (93) entered eternal life on July 21, 2020. Sister Helen was born April 18, 1927 in San Antonio Texas to Tomas and Virginia (Castillo) Rivas.

She answered God's call to become a woman religious in 1946, professed vows as a Missionary Catechist of Divine Providence (MCDP) in 1950. She later transferred to the Congregation of Divine Providence. She professed final vows as a CDP in 1990.

For 39 years she ministered in Texas as a catechist, social worker, and Director of Religious Education, later as Director of Hispanic Ministries in the Diocese of Dallas. Then in the San Angelo Diocese, she became Co-Director of Lay Ministry and later served as Pastoral Associate in Port Lavaca, Andrews, and Rowena, Texas. She received the 1990 "Pro-Ecclesia et Pontifice" Award for her distinguished service to the Church.

A rosary and wake will be held on Tuesday. A Mass of Resurrection and burial will be on Wednesday. All services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, you may wish to make a memorial contribution to the Sisters of Divine Providence, 515 S.W. 24th Street, San Antonio, Texas 78207-4619.