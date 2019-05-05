|
|
March 15, 1927 - April 23, 2019
Helen Louise Warmack (nee Lowrie) passed into eternal bliss on the 23rd of April 2019 after 92 years. She is singing and praising our Lord Jesus Christ right now! She was born on March 15, 1927 in Brooklyn, New York. Helen and her brother and sister moved to her Aunt's house in Abilene, TX. Then, when Hellen was 7, they all moved to the Masonic home and School of Texas, a home for orphans, in Ft. Worth, Texas.
"But our citizenship is in heaven. And we eagerly await a savior from there, the Lord Jesus Christ." Philippians 3:20
Helen met her husband, George Warmack, at the University of Texas, Austin, where they both graduated. Helen was the "Gracie" to husband George (she always played the straight man, yet, funny in her own way.) They were married at the University Methodist Church, Austin, TX. Helen, while married and raising 4 children, worked as a science teacher, substitute teacher and then had a career and retired from Randolph Brooks Air Force Base as a civil service secretary.
"Set your minds on things above, not on earthly things." Colossians 3:2
She started playing tennis at age 6 and eventually represented Texas at the National Senior Olympics in 1996. There she won the gold medal at age 69. She was a precinct chair in the Republican Party and a pro-life advocate. Helen was a faithful Christian. She was active in Castle Hills Baptist Church (now known as Castle Hills Church) and attended the Encouragers Sunday School class, still led by Bob King. She was a member of the Gloryland Singers and often sang hymns where ever she was. She read her Bible daily, it is well worn. Well done faithful servant.
"The grass withereth, the flower fadeth; but the Word of our God shall stand forever." Isaiah 40:8
Helen was preceded in death by her ex-husband George, her son George Andrew "Andy" Warmack (Katherine) and grandson Casey Math. She is survived by her children: Arthur Warmack (Angela) of Canyon Lake, TX, Anna Miltenberger (Kenneth) of Fair Oaks Ranch, TX, and Alene Math (Dennis) of Independence, WI. She was blessed with 5 grandchildren, Aleisa Ferrington (Jesse), Nicholas Warmack (Erin), Adrienne Low-Burgin (Xavier), Casey Math (Jill), Mona Moreno (Anthony) and blessed
with 6 great-grandchildren: Elizabeth, Angela, Maximillian, Colton, Paloma and Tiago. Helen was bold in her beliefs, a superb seamstress, secure in Scripture, and she dearly loved her children, grand children and great grand children. An intimate memorial will be held at the Castle Hill Church. For personal condolences, please visit www.olingermortuary
service.com
Jesus said to her, " I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die. Do you believe this? " John 11: 25-26
Published in Express-News on May 5, 2019