Helen Marguerite Thompson passed away on October 20, 2020 at the age of 95 in San Antonio, TX. She was born June 30, 1925 in Raleigh, NC to Julian and Ruth Bland.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 40 years Ralph Thompson, Jr. and nephew Steven Thompson.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews: Vernon Thompson, Elvenia De La Cruz, Ione Blanks, Lynn Brown, Alaine Stark, Charles Thompson (Karlon), David Thompson (Jo), Raye Bellinger (Jeannie), Keith Bellinger (Michele), Robin Thompson ,VictoriaThompson, and numerous great and great-great nieces nephews and other family members and friends.

Graveside service for Helen will take place on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 11:30am at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery officiated by Rev. Scott Simpson.

Those wishing to can make contributions in her honor may be made to First Presbyterian or a charity of their choice.

Condolences may be offered online to