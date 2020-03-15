|
Helen Marie Herschell, 1926 - 2020 compassionate wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend passed away on March 4, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.
Helen (Haley) grew up in Downs, Kansas daughter of Jess & Bessie Reece, sister to Doris O'Cheskey and Howard Reece. The family lived on a farm in Downs through the Great Depression and World War II. She married Eugene Elwin Herschell in 1947 and they lived in Kansas City, Phoenix & Tucson Arizona before settling in San Antonio. They designed and built 8 different homes together. Helen is survived by her two sons, Gregory and Scott, wife Joanne of San Antonio, Texas. Seven grandchildren: Greg Jr. Herschell & wife Iola of Apollo Beach, Florida, Tyler Herschell & wife Tracy of San Antonio, Texas, Paige Herschell of Los Angeles, Calif., Mathew Herschell & wife Heather of San Antonio, Texas, Melanie & Juan Hinojosa of San Antonio, Texas, Laura Herschell and Michelle Herschell of San Antonio, Texas and eight great grandchildren. She attended Washburn University, loved history and was a 75 year member of Delta Gamma. She was a successful business owner, a talented decorator, who could paint, sew, lay tile, and do carpentry. She was an excellent cook, baker and entertainer. She took up golfing in her fifties and won many solo and team tournaments over the next 25 years. She was a wonderful and loyal friend, dedicated and loving Mother and Grammie.
A Mass for the departed will be said at Our Lady of the Atonement Catholic Church and final internment will be in Downs, Kansas.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 15, 2020