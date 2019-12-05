|
Helen Marie Yarbrough, age 92, passed away November 30, 2019 in San Antonio, TX.
She was born in San Antonio, TX on February 6, 1927 to Clyde & Edith Lanford.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.
Helen grew up in the Beacon Hill area of SA and attended Agnes Cotton Elementary, Mark Twain Junior High and Thomas Jefferson High School.
She attended business school and had a successful career as an accountant with a local paper company.
She was an active member of the West Avenue Church of Christ and later in life with the MacArthur Park Church of Christ.
Mrs. Yarbrough was preceded in death by her first husband, John Bartley and her second husband, Johnny Yarbrough.
She is survived by her children, David Bartley, Steve Bartley and Jan Whitfield; grandchildren Pamela Mueggenberg and her husband Dean Mueggenberg, and Lucinda Marie Bartley and her husband Aaron Javsicas. Great grandchildren include Henry Mueggenberg and John David and Daniel Javsicas.
Step-children from her marriage to Johnny Yarbrough include Carol Davis Zucker and husband Jeff and grandchild Audrey Davis; and Steve Yarbrough, Robbin Yarbrough and grandchildren Jess and John Yarbrough. Audrey's children Elyse and Reuben.
Visitation will be 11 a.m., Monday, December 9, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with the Funeral Service to follow at 12 noon. A Private Entombment will continue at Sunset Mausoleum 5000.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 5, 2019