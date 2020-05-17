Helen Morales, beloved wife and mother, was called Home by Our Lord on May 9, 2020. Helen was born on September 5, 1939 to Joe Romo and Carolina (Duque de Estrada) Romo in San Antonio, TX. She was an active member of St. James PTC, Graebner Elementary School PTA, Lowell Middle School PTA, Burbank High School PTA President, Burbank High School Band Booster, Girl Scout Troop Leader and florist for 30 years. She was generous and selfless in sharing of her multi-talents. She was a strong believer in helping where help was needed and was not afraid to roll up her sleeves and get the job done. There was never any compromise on quality. Her endless volunteering was not done for glory but because she cared for her community and those she loved. She had a quiet disposition and did not look for limelight. The smiles of others were more important to her. She was a great person full of love and the most loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. Helen will be deeply missed.She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Carrie Haynes, Stella Bayraktar and infant brother Romo. Helen is survived by her husband, James Morales; children, Donna Oviedo (David), James Morales (Bertha) and Barbara Rodriguez (Roland); sister, Lydia Romo; 8 grandchildren: Joshua and Jacob Oviedo, Mary Morales Rivera and Laura Morales, Rolland, Christopher, Nathan and Gabriela Rodriguez, 3 great grandchildren: Malachi, Maylana and Mathias Rivera; numerous nieces and nephews.Helen was also a direct descendant of the Canary Islanders, founders of the settlement Villa de San Fernando de Bexar in 1731 (now San Antonio) and the Navarro-Veramendi family with notable family members as Juan Martin de Veramendi, first Alcalde of Bexar and later governor of Coahuila y Tejas; Jose Antonio Navarro, signer of the Texas Declaration of Independence; James Bowie (husband to Ursula Veramendi), defender at the Battle of the Alamo; Jose Antonio de la Garza, mayor of San Antonio and first Texas mint and coin maker (coins containing a single star on one side which possibly inspired the "lone star" Texas symbol) and Antonia Veramendi, of the 1845 Prince Solms Comal River property deal.Due to current restrictions, funeral services will be held privately, but please feel free to leave a message of condolence to the Morales family at https://www.merodriguez.com/ .
Published in Express-News on May 17, 2020.