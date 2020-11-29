Helen Wright Obey was born December 16, 1925 to Freeman Wright, Sr. and Hattie Smallwood Wright in Glidden, Texas. She was a spiritual Pianist for Corinth Baptist Church, Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, St. Stephens Baptist Church and Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 10:00AM - 11:00AM at Resurrection Baptist Church, 1002 Live Oak Rd., Schertz, Texas. Funeral Services will follow beginning at 11:00AM. Interment will be at Eastview Cemetery, 3530 Roland Ave., San Antonio, Texas.

Services will be live streamed by Carter-Taylor-Williams Mortuary at www.facebook.com/ctwmortuary and Resurrection Baptist Church at https://myrbconline.org/

Carter-Taylor-Williams Mortuary

601 N. Center Street

San Antonio, Texas 78202

210-227-7311