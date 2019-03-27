Home

HURLEY FUNERAL HOME - DEVINE
303 College Ave.
Devine, TX 78016
830-663-4445
Helen Paddie
Helen Paddie
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hurley Funeral Home
303 College Ave.
Devine, TX
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Hurley Funeral Home
303 College Ave.
Devine, TX
Helen Paddie


Helen Paddie Obituary
March 26, 1920 - March 24, 2019
Helen Louise Beaver Paddie, age 98, passed away on March 24, 2019 in Devine, Texas. Helen was born in San Antonio, Texas on March 26, 1920. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1937. She married Joseph Paddie in 1943.

Helen worked as a secretary in Procurement on Kelly AFB until her retirement in 1975. She was a founding member of Altrui Court No. 89, Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America, Alzafar Shrine in San Antonio. In her early years, Helen was an avid tennis player, bowler, gardener, and world traveler. She loved playing card games and dominoes, word search and crossword puzzles.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband Joe; parents, Andrew Sr. and Rachel Crider Beaver; brothers Chester D. and Andrew, Jr. She is survived be her daughter Linda (Michael) Sluiter; son Larry Gene; sisters, Dorothy Fowles of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Betty Walker; granddaughters Holly Slagle and Shannon Paddie; grandson Derek Paddie; great-grandchildren Ariel, Tristan, and Mia Slagle; and brothers-in-law, Louis and George Paddie, and several nieces, and nephews.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 2:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. Hurley Funeral Home Chapel, Devine, Texas. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 10:00 A.M. Hurley Funeral Home Chapel, Devine, Texas with service concluding at Funeral Home.

Funeral services are under the direction of Hurley Funeral Home, 303 W. College Ave. Devine, Texas 78016
(830) 663-4445 hurleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Express-News on Mar. 27, 2019
