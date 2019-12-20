|
On Wednesday, December 18, 2019, Mrs. Helen Praytor Deason, of Stockdale, Texas, entered into eternal rest at the age of 86. Helen was born March 9, 1933, in Ben Wheeler, Texas, to George Warren Praytor and Unna Anna McDonald Praytor. Mrs. Deason served as an instrumental pillar of the Stockdale Community for many years. She was active in many clubs and organizations within the community including Blue Bonnet Club, Red Hat Club, Eastern Star, and served as past PTA President, Treasurer, and Secretary. She was a member of The First Baptist Church of Stockdale and served as Treasurer, Clerk, and leader of the Youth and Ruth Class. Helen was Coronation and Parade Chairman for the Chamber of Commerce as well. She served the City of Stockdale as City Secretary for numerous years. The desire to serve and care for those around her was evident through her contribution to The Stockdale Library and her involvement in the community. Preceding her in death are her loving husband, Ben Deason; parents; brother, Bernard Parnell Praytor; and sister, Linda Pfeiffer. She is survived by her children, Rena Mills (Terry), David Deason (Gina), and Wayne Deason, D.V.M. (Paige); grandchildren, Stephanie Vignal (Cody), Shannon Mills, Wesley Deason (Sarah), Krystin Deason (Jesse Brannon), Kayla Beahm (Trey), Trevor Deason, Jean Stoner (Kyle), and Taylor Deason; great grandchildren, Claire Sylvester, Crew Vignal, Willow Vignal, Calvin Beahm, and Silas Ray Deason; sister, Bobbie Bagwell; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 5:00 pm-7:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Stockdale. FUNERAL SERVICESaturday, December 21, 201910:00 AMFirst Baptist Church ofStockdale
Rev. Scott Jones will officiate the services. Burial will follow at Stockdale Cemetery. If so desired, Memorial Contributions may be made to South Texas Children's Home, P.O. Box 759, Beeville, TX 78104.
