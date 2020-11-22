1/1
HELEN RODRIGUEZ
{ "" }
Miss Helen Rodriguez age 95 of San Antonio went to be with the Lord Sunday, November 15, 2020.

Miss Rodriguez was preceded in death by her parents: Ricardo Sr. and Maria del Refugio Rodriguez; sisters: Celia C. Rodriguez, Consuelo R. Lopez and Alicia R. Barbosa; brothers: Ricardo C. Rodriguez Jr. and Carlos Rodriguez.

She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews and godchildren.

She was a faithful congregant of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. She was a conscientious civil servant at Kelly AFB for 32 years.

Helen and her sister Celia provided care for the oldest and youngest family members at the same time. Demonstrating the importance of family.

She will be remembered as a loving daughter, a loyal sister, cousin and aunt.

On Monday: Visitation begins at 10 A.M. Rosary recitation at 10:30 A.M. Mass at 11 A.M. All at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 618 S. Grimes Street, San Antonio, TX 78203. Please follow current recommendations for Covid safety. Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery # 2.

The family extends their gratitude to the caregivers at KinCare Assisted Living Home for their compassionate care of aunt Helen.

Live stream available http://cloud.mediafusionapp.com/mf/carol.html



Published in Express-News on Nov. 22, 2020.
