April 10, 1927 - February 20, 2019
Helen W. Wong, 91, died on February 20, 2019 in Austin. She was born on April 10, 1927 in San Antonio to her father, Wong Pan and her mother, Huey Shee.
She graduated from Jefferson High School, Our Lady of the Lake University, and from University of California- Berkeley. She was a registered dietitian.
Helen passes her love forward through her children and their spouses, Roland Wong, Melanie and David Andrews, Paul and Todd Wong and grandchildren, Nicole and Sean Andrews, and Brennan and Matthew Wong. She is survived by her brothers, Robert Wong (El Cerrito, California), brother Don Wong, and wife, Wanda (Orinda, California) and sister, Etta Wong (San Francisco, California) and numerous nieces and nephews. Helen is preceded in death by her husband, Peter Wong; her father, Wong Pan; her mother, Huey Shee; step mother, Mui Ngan Oi; brothers, Poy Wong, Young Wong, Chester Wong, Richard Wong, and sisters, Rose T.Y. Chen and Mary Jue.
Services will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South, 1700 S.E. Military Drive, San Antonio, with burial to follow.
