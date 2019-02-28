Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Wong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen W. Wong

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen W. Wong Obituary
April 10, 1927 - February 20, 2019
Helen W. Wong, 91, died on February 20, 2019 in Austin. She was born on April 10, 1927 in San Antonio to her father, Wong Pan and her mother, Huey Shee.

She graduated from Jefferson High School, Our Lady of the Lake University, and from University of California- Berkeley. She was a registered dietitian.

Helen passes her love forward through her children and their spouses, Roland Wong, Melanie and David Andrews, Paul and Todd Wong and grandchildren, Nicole and Sean Andrews, and Brennan and Matthew Wong. She is survived by her brothers, Robert Wong (El Cerrito, California), brother Don Wong, and wife, Wanda (Orinda, California) and sister, Etta Wong (San Francisco, California) and numerous nieces and nephews. Helen is preceded in death by her husband, Peter Wong; her father, Wong Pan; her mother, Huey Shee; step mother, Mui Ngan Oi; brothers, Poy Wong, Young Wong, Chester Wong, Richard Wong, and sisters, Rose T.Y. Chen and Mary Jue.

Services will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South, 1700 S.E. Military Drive, San Antonio, with burial to follow.
For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Download Now