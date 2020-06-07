Helene Scrivener Hoefs Littleton passed away peacefully at home with family April 11, 2020. She was born on July 26, 1928, in San Antonio to Ferd & Esther Scrivener. Shortly after, they moved to Northern Michigan where her father was with the Army Corps of Engineers. The Corps later relocated the family to the Texas coast.

Helene graduated Ball High School in Galveston and continued on to Trinity University on a full voice scholarship earning a B. S. in Education. In her senior year, she was crowned the first homecoming queen of Trinity University. She was uniquely polished and graceful, very proud of her English heritage. Helene had the most beautiful voice and was recruited by music professionals in New York but her parents would not hear of such nonsense and insisted she become a teacher for a more stable income.

While in college, she met Richard Hoefs and although tempted to make singing a career, they married. Helene opted for being a rancher's wife and school teacher in Balmorhea. Together, she and Richard had 5 children. She loved the ranch! She loved her many friends and families of the Trans Pecos area. She and Richard later divorced and she moved to Uvalde as a single mom with her 3 youngest and continued her teaching.

After being set up on a blind date by friends, she met her future husband, Jimmy Littleton from San Antonio. She and Jimmy lived in San Antonio for over 30 years.

During retirement, they traveled extensively all over Europe. They especially loved Scotland and made some very special friends there. Helene was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in San Antonio until her move to San Angelo in 2015, to be closer to her children. Whenever one of her kids run into old friends, they are always reminded of what a beautiful person mom was. She loved animals, especially her precious dogs.

Helene was preceded in death by her parents, Ferd & Esther Scrivener; her husband, Jimmy; her son, Graham Hoefs; and her precious granddaughter, Allison Littleton. Survivors include her son, Mark Hoefs; daughter, Kathy Armstrong and husband Andrew; son, Ferd Hoefs and wife Cindy; daughter, Julianne Martin and husband Bill; daughter-in-laws, Michelle Hoefs, and Loy and husband Tim Thompson; many grandchildren; and great grandchildren.

The family will have a private graveside service on the 11th of June in Boerne where mom will be laid to rest with her Scrivener family. The Reverend Irv Cutter from St. Luke's of San Antonio will be officiating.

The family would like to say a deep heartfelt thank you to her caregivers from Comfort Keepers; Debbie, Tonia, Lupe, Jackie, Maggie and Sue. Also, thanks to Kindred Hospice. Special thanks to Dr. Carolina Ojeda Flores for her care and compassion.

Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.ebensberger-fisher.com. Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne, Texas.