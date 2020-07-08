1/1
HENRI D. KAHN
1935 - 2020
Henri D. Kahn, "The Insurance Man", age 84, passed away peacefully in his home on July 1, 2020. His wife, Jo-Ann, was by his side.

Henri was born in December of 1935, and grew up in Laredo, Texas. He attended St. Joseph's Academy and later joined the Marine Corps at the age of 17. He spent many years living in San Antonio, Texas. In 1987, he returned to live in Laredo along with his wife, Jo-Ann, and their two children.

Henri worked in the insurance industry for over 50 years. He built a successful insurance agency (Henri D. Kahn Insurance Service, LLC) over many years, due to his hard work and dedication.

Henri was very active in the Laredo community and was a member of numerous social and national organizations, including Rotary International and the National Association of Life Underwriters. Henri also wrote a monthly article called "Seguro Que Si" for the LareDos newspaper for many years. Henri was a faithful parishioner at St. John Newman Catholic Church.

In 2014, Henri suffered a stroke, forcing him to retire from the business he loved so much. He remained living at home until his recent passing. He is preceded in death by his father, Henri D. Kahn Sr.; mother, Lila Sanchez Kahn; father- in- law, Joe G. Avelar; mother- in- law, Emília Avelar; sisters, Zuleme Louise Kahn, Lila Lamar Gallagher, and brother- in -law Tom Gallagher.

Henri is survived by his wife, Jo-Ann Kahn of 52 years, son, Greg Kahn (Cati), daughters, Claudia D. Kahn, Vanessa Kahn, Zulie Gundermann (Manfred), Dora Maria Vardin (Eric), and grandchildren, Katelyn Kahn, Conner Kahn, Victoria Salinas, Raymundo Salinas III, Lauren Lezcano and Ryan Gundermann, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 9:00 am in San Antonio, Texas, at

Porter Loring Mortuary - McCullough. A memorial service will be held in Laredo at a later date.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Alzhiemer's Association or Laredo Stroke Support Group.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with




Published in Express-News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Service
09:00 AM
Porter Loring McCullough
JUL
10
Interment
San Fernando Cemetery No. II
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
