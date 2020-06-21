Henrietta (Etta) Kosub
1944 - 2020
Henrietta (Etta) Kosub passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on June 17, 2020. Born in San Antonio on February 15, 1944 to Lorine (Herbst) and Earl Streeter. She was one of four girls in the Streeter household. Etta married Raymond Kosub in October,1965. They had two children, Kevin and Lori. They were a loving couple and remained devoted to each for almost 55 years.

She worked as a bookkeeper for most of her career, which included Staffels, Executive Suites, and Controller for Toudouze Market at the time of her retirement. She enjoyed reading, cooking, gardening, and traveling when time allowed. Etta enjoyed life, but her greatest joy was her grandchildren; Patrick, Nathan, and Taylor.

Etta was also a member of Highland Park Lutheran Church and actively involved until her health limited her activities.

She is proceeded in death by her parents; Lorine and Earl Streeter, sisters; Earline Stille and Judy Koehler, and granddaughter; Meghan Baxter.

She is survived by her loving husband; Raymond Kosub, children; Kevin (Melissa) Kosub, and Lori (Nick) LaBarbera of San Antonio, grandchildren; Patrick LaBarbera, Taylor LaBarbera, and Nathan Kosub, sister, Betty Gest, and brother-in-law/sister-in-law; Ken & Elaine Kosub, sister-in-law; Bitsy Kosub, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private memorial/visitation for immediate family is Wednesday June 24th at 3:00 pm and open to additional family/friends from 4:00-6:00 pm at Porter Loring, 1101 McCullough Ave., San Antonio, TX 78212.

FUNERAL SERVICE

THURSDAY- JUNE 25, 2020

10:00 A.M.

HIGHLAND PARK LUTHERAN CHURCH

705 HAMMOND AVE

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS

With interment at San Fernando Cemetery III, 1735 Cupples Rd, San Antonio, TX 78226. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS Association. donations@als-national.org

You are invited to sign

The guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with




Published in Express-News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
JUN
25
Service
10:00 AM
Highland Park Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 20, 2020
Ray & family - Our hearts are filled with sorrow. Etta was a wonderful woman and a loving wife, mother and grandmother. We will cherish the memories of the times we shared at HPLC. Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted (Matthew 5:4) We are praying for comfort, strength and peace for your family.
Tommy & Joan Friesenhahn
Family Friend
June 19, 2020
My love to Lori, Nick, Patrick and Taylor. It's so hard to say good bye. But know you will see her again some day. Celebrate her life. She's at peace now. She will be sorely missed, but looking down and watching over you. Hugs.
Janice & Leroy Kiolbassa
Friend
