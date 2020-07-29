Henrietta Rexroad Wilson Hopper, Born December 27, 1935 in Harrisville WV, died July 23, 2020 in Louisville, KY.

Daughter of Henry 'Hank' Wilson and Ethel Rexroad Wilson. She is peceded in death by her parents, brother, four sisters, and husband, Bernard Cyril Hopper.

Henrietta was the 1953 Valedictorian of Harrisville High School. She earned a B.A. at Incarnate Word University.

She worked at the San Antonio Light Newspaper for 40 years, rising to Director of Human Resources.

She was a member of Dare to Love, Daughters of the American Revolution and the San Antonio Golden Eagle Chapter of American Business Women's Association.

Henrietta was voted Chapter Business Woman of the Year, 1979.

She was long time member of Laurel Heights United Methodist Church.

Survived by her daughter, Suzette Cowan Kohnke of Louisville, KY; step-daughter Sandra Hopper, San Antonio; sons, Kent Cowan, Alamo Heights, and Craig Cowan, San Antonio, and eight grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dare to Love or a charity of your choice.