|
|
February 19, 1948 - June 13, 2019
Henriette Schmidt entered into eternal rest on June 13, 2019. Henri, as she was always called, was born in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, to Paul H. and Julia Paris Schmidt. She attended Carroll College prior to moving to San Antonio, Texas in 1972. For many years, she was the Office Manager for E.W. Gill Oil and Gas Properties Inc., and later was employed by Guide Dogs of Texas and Church of the Resurrection, Episcopal. A consummate hostess and gourmet cook, Henri loved planning dinner parties and entertaining. She treasured her friends and her dogs. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Paul (Woody) Schmidt and his wife Liz; and sister, Charlotte. She is survived by five nieces and nephews: Margaret Schmidt (Tempe, AZ), Ann Schmidt Piper (Albuquerque, NM), Will Schmidt (Allentown, PA), Fred Schmidt (Washington, D.C.), and Mary Schmidt Dahm (Columbia, S.C.). Additional survivors are three cousins, John Dyrud (Willamette, IL), Eric Dyrud (Oconomowoc, WI) and James Dyrud (Las Vegas, NV) and their children.
MEMORIAL SERVICE
FRIDAY, AUGUST 2, 2019
11:00 AM
CHURCH OF THE RESURRECTION, EPISCOPAL
5909 WALZEM ROAD
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Guide Dogs of Texas 1503 Allena Drive, San Antonio, TX 78213 and Church of the Resurrection, Episcopal, 5909 Walzem Road, San Antonio, TX 78218. The family extends heartfelt thanks to Henri's doctor, John E. Stupka, MD; ICU nurses, Laura and Katrina, and Lynn Hoffman, Crown Ridge Townhouse Association President.
You are invited to sign
the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on July 28, 2019